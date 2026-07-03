Switzerland beat Algeria, reach World Cup knockout round for first time since 1938

Johan Manzambi’s driving run set up Breel Embolo’s 10th-minute opener, and Switzerland finally broke an 88-year knockout drought.

Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 at BC Place in Vancouver to reach the World Cup round of 16 for the fourth straight tournament, with Breel Embolo scoring in the 10th minute and Dan Ndoye adding the second goal in the 46th minute. The result sent Switzerland into the last 16 against the winner of Colombia vs Ghana, with the next knockout match set for Vancouver on Tuesday.

Johan Manzambi sparked the decisive opening goal with a surging run and cross that Embolo finished from close range. From there, Switzerland settled into control, limiting Algeria’s threat and keeping Riyad Mahrez largely quiet as the game moved away from the opening burst that had briefly hinted at an upset. Fabian Rieder later had a chance to make the score more emphatic but missed an open goal.

The victory carried obvious historical weight. It was Switzerland’s first World Cup knockout win since 1938, ending a run of seven straight losses in knockout matches at the tournament. It also kept alive a more modest but still stubborn pursuit: Switzerland have now reached the round of 16 in four consecutive World Cups, yet they have not reached a quarterfinal since hosting the competition in 1954.

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The matchup also carried a sharp coaching subplot. Algeria were led by Vladimir Petkovic, who managed Switzerland from 2014 to 2021, giving the knockout tie an added layer of familiarity and memory. Petkovic’s side arrived with enough early energy to ask questions, but Switzerland’s finishing and defensive discipline proved decisive after the first goal.

Manzambi’s contribution stood out again in the wider tournament context. At 20 years and 261 days old, he became the youngest player since records began in 1966 to reach five World Cup goal involvements in a single tournament, with three goals and two assists. For Switzerland, that kind of production has helped turn a tidy, organized side into one of the more efficient threats left in the bracket, even as the bigger challenge now comes against whoever emerges from Colombia and Ghana.