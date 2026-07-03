Switzerland beats Algeria 2-0, reaches World Cup knockout stage

Embolo scored in the 10th minute, Ndoye 48 seconds after halftime, and Switzerland shut Algeria down in Vancouver to reach the last 16.

Breel Embolo struck in the 10th minute and Dan Ndoye doubled the lead 48 seconds after halftime, sending Switzerland past Algeria 2-0 at BC Place in Vancouver and into the World Cup round of 16. The result also gave Switzerland its first knockout-stage victory at a World Cup in 88 years.

Murat Yakin’s side won without ever needing to chase the game. Algeria had more possession, but Switzerland controlled the match for nearly the full 90 minutes by staying compact, absorbing the early pressure and punishing the spaces left behind when Algeria pushed forward. The plan was simple and ruthless: defend with discipline, break quickly, and finish cleanly when the chance arrived.

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Embolo’s early goal changed the tone immediately, forcing Algeria to carry the burden of the match from the opening phase. Ndoye’s finish just after the restart removed any hope of a prolonged comeback and underlined the efficiency that separated Switzerland from a side that had held more of the ball. Switzerland did not need long spells of possession to dictate the outcome; it needed precision in both penalty areas, and it got it.

The performance fit the broader pattern under Yakin, who took charge in 2021 after Vladimir Petkovic. Switzerland has remained a fixture at major tournaments under his management, and the defensive structure on display in Vancouver echoed the unit that conceded only two goals in eight matches during qualification for the 2022 World Cup. That consistency has become the defining feature of a team that rarely looks overwhelmed, even against opponents with more of the ball.

Jonathan Pope from Vancouver, Canada via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

For Switzerland, the win was about more than advancing. It showed a tactical formula that can travel into the next round: compact defending, fast transitions and a front line capable of turning limited openings into decisive goals. Against Algeria, that combination was enough to end an 88-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory and keep Yakin’s team moving deeper into the tournament.