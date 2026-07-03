Switzerland beats Algeria 2-0 to reach World Cup last 16

Embolo struck in the 10th minute and Ndoye punished a defensive lapse as Switzerland sealed its first World Cup knockout win.

Breel Embolo set Switzerland on course at BC Place in Vancouver with a goal in the 10th minute, and Dan Ndoye finished the job early in the second half as the Swiss beat Algeria 2-0 and moved into the World Cup 2026 round of 16.

The opening goal came from a sharp Swiss break that began with Johan Manzambi’s run, a moment that showed how quickly Murat Yakin’s side could turn pressure into a clear chance. Embolo’s finish gave Switzerland control before Algeria had settled, and the Europeans never let that advantage slip.

Ndoye’s goal just after halftime exposed a defensive mistake Algeria could not repair. Switzerland did not need a long spell of dominance to decide the match; it needed only two decisive sequences, one in each half, and it executed both with clarity. Algeria, by contrast, produced very little around Gregor Kobel and struggled to build any sustained threat after conceding first.

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The result carried more than simple progression. Switzerland reached the round of 16 for the fourth straight World Cup, but this was also its first victory in a knockout game at a World Cup. That combination points to a team that is no longer satisfied with surviving the group stage. It is advancing with more purpose, more composure and a sharper sense of when a match can be put away.

That matters because Switzerland now faces the winner of Colombia against Ghana with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. The Swiss have not reached the last eight since 1954, when the tournament was on home soil, so the next round will test whether this group’s efficiency can finally carry it beyond that long barrier. Algeria exits in the round of 32 after a night in which one early mistake and one missed response were enough to end its tournament.