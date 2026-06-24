Switzerland beats Canada 2-1 to top Group B in Vancouver

Swiss flags and chants overtook BC Place as Canada’s home crowd went quiet in a 2-1 loss that left the hosts second in Group B.

Rubén Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored in Switzerland's 2-1 win over Canada at BC Place, sealing the top spot in Group B. Promise David pulled one back for Canada shortly after coming on in the second half.

The match, played June 24, 2026, kicked off at noon local time in Vancouver, 21:00 in Berna, at BC Place, one of seven World Cup matches scheduled for the stadium. Canada needed at least a draw to keep its path to the group win alive, but Switzerland controlled the decisive moments and left the hosts in second place, setting up Canada’s next match Sunday in Los Ángeles.

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Thousands of Canada supporters marched through Vancouver toward the stadium in red and white. Swiss fans were also visible outside BC Place before kickoff, and their presence grew louder as the game tightened. By the time Switzerland pulled ahead, the Canadian noise that had filled the city’s streets had largely faded inside the bowl.

Canada’s previous outing was a 6-0 victory over Qatar on June 18 in Vancouver, the country’s first win in a men’s World Cup. Jonathan David scored a hat-trick in that match, while the team also carried concern over the serious injury Ismaël Koné suffered against Qatar. Against Switzerland, Canada could not match that earlier pace or precision.

Jonathan Pope from Vancouver, Canada via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

FIFA lists Switzerland as having reached the round of 16 in each of its three previous World Cups, and the only prior meeting between the sides was a May 2002 friendly in St. Gallen, won 3-1 by Canada.