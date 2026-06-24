Switzerland issues heat warnings as World Cup fever grips Lucerne

Lucerne fans watched World Cup matches in near-tropical heat as Switzerland kept Level 3 and Level 4 warnings in place through June 27.

MeteoSwiss kept Level 3 and Level 4 heat warnings in force across large parts of Switzerland through at least June 27 as Lucerne filled with soccer fans watching World Cup matches on waterfront jumbo screens. In a city better known for lake breezes and Alpine comfort, the air felt more like the tropics.

The warning system has been in place since 2005, and MeteoSwiss has based it on mean daily temperature since summer 2021, a standard that also captures warm nights. Swiss media described tropical nights during the heat wave, meaning temperatures did not fall below 20C overnight, while Lucerne’s June forecast pointed to daily highs of roughly 80F to 97F and overnight lows between 62F and 68F.

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The heat arrived as FIFA’s 2026 World Cup ran from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the tournament was already drawing close attention in Switzerland. The Hotel Schweizerhof Luzern promoted public viewing for matches, including games involving the Swiss national team, turning the city center into a gathering point for fans even as the temperature climbed.

Swiss health guidance for Level 3 warnings told people to drink plenty of fluids, seek shade and avoid physical exertion as much as possible. The advice underscored the strain that a long warm spell can place on daily life, especially when night-time temperatures remain high and homes, transit systems and public spaces have little chance to cool down.

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The broader picture reached well beyond Lucerne. Heat-risk specialists and scientists have been warning that dangerous temperatures can affect both players and spectators during the tournament, and Switzerland’s early-summer spike showed how climate disruption is no longer confined to places usually associated with extreme heat. Even in a country built around cool-weather expectations, the heat was already changing how people gathered, traveled and spent time outdoors.