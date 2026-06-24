Switzerland seeks new air-defense suppliers after Patriot delays

Patriot delays pushed Switzerland to court suppliers in France, Israel and South Korea for a second air-defense layer. Bern is hedging against one U.S. supply chain.

Switzerland has opened contract negotiations with manufacturers in France, Israel and South Korea for a second air-defense system after delays hit its U.S.-made Patriot order. The move comes as Bern tries to protect itself with more than one supplier, after Washington told Swiss officials in July 2025 that Patriot deliveries would be reprioritized to support Ukraine.

Switzerland ordered five Patriot systems in 2022 from Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, expecting deliveries to begin in 2026 and finish in 2028. Swiss authorities later said the disruption would push those deliveries back by four to five years. Bern has restarted payments that had been paused for the Patriot program, but it is now pressing ahead with talks on other options so it can reduce the risk of relying on a single provider and a single supply chain.

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The Swiss government has framed the search as a response to a more dangerous security environment. Its air-defense planners want the country to be able to defend itself as quickly as possible and to add capacity beyond the Patriot system. Swiss government materials say the new medium-range ground-based air-defense project is meant to close an existing capability gap, protect against stand-off weapons and complement long-range Patriot coverage within an integrated air-defense architecture.

On 28 May 2026, armasuisse received the final documents from contacted providers in four countries. The Federal Council will decide the next steps over the summer. The broader procurement effort sits inside Air2030, the national modernization program that also includes F-35A fighters, and the ground-based air-defense projects are intended to protect airspace against aircraft, drones and cruise missiles.

Switzerland is not abandoning its U.S. ties. In 2025, it joined the NATO Support and Procurement Agency’s Patriot support partnership to improve logistics and spare-parts support. At the same time, the Federal Council approved a programme agreement on 20 June 2025 for cooperative procurement of IRIS-T SLM systems, and armasuisse later signed the contract as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative.