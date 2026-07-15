Sydney court lifts gag order on man accused of abusing 100 children

A Sydney court lifted secrecy over Hamish Tait as police said he faced 329 offences over 16 years and more than 120 families had been contacted.

A Sydney court lifted the suppression order on July 13, allowing Hamish Tait to be publicly identified as police said he faced 329 offences allegedly committed over 16 years. The Australian Federal Police said more than 120 impacted families had already been contacted, while 22 alleged victims remained unidentified.

The scale of the case has pushed scrutiny beyond one accused man and toward the systems that were supposed to catch danger earlier. Tait, 35, has been in custody since he was first charged in July 2025, when police laid eight offences. He reappeared in Parramatta Local Court on 17 April 2026 to face a further 129 child abuse-related offences, before additional charges were laid in June and July 2026.

Operation Moonbi began in June 2025 after a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online user uploading child abuse material. Investigators executed 12 search warrants and reviewed about 2.4 million electronic files in a 12-month operation, a workload that underscores how much offending can be hidden in plain sight until police and child-protection agencies move in together.

The AFP also activated a multi-agency Local Contact Point on July 13, bringing together NSW Health, the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and the NSW Early Learning Commission. Parents and carers can use it to seek information about Tait’s employment history, support services and help if needed, a sign that the impact of the alleged abuse reached deep into the childcare sector and through multiple oversight layers.

Media reporting has said the case may be among the worst child abuse investigations in Australia, with the alleged offending stretching across Sydney childcare settings for years before the court order was lifted. The public naming of Tait, the contact with more than 120 families and the hunt for 22 unidentified alleged victims now leave regulators, police and child-safety authorities facing the same question: how many warning signs passed through a trusted system before they were acted on.