Sydney Towle dies at 26 after viral battle with rare cancer

Sydney Towle built a TikTok audience of more than 1 million by showing Stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma in public. She died at 26 after turning rare cancer into a viral story.

Sydney Towle died at 26 after documenting her rare cancer journey for more than 1 million TikTok followers. Her feed drew sympathy from viewers who followed her treatment and scrutiny from skeptics on Reddit, placing her at the center of a larger fight over who gets believed when illness is visible online.

Towle, a Dartmouth graduate, was diagnosed in 2023 at age 23 with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive bile duct cancer. After she felt a lump after a run, she heard the words “likely carcinoma, multiple enhancing masses,” and was later diagnosed with Stage 4 disease. The diagnosis came with a reality that set her story apart from the polished wellness content that dominates so much of social media, because cholangiocarcinoma is usually found in people decades older.

By spring 2025, Towle’s videos had drawn an enormous audience on TikTok, where followers praised her openness through treatment even as critics on Reddit tried to cast her as a fraud. Her rise showed how younger audiences have begun using social platforms not just for entertainment, but for companionship and plainspoken accounts of serious illness, especially when traditional media often leaves rare cancers and end-of-life care at the margins.

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In May, doctors found new tumors in her lungs, showing that the disease had spread beyond the bile ducts. On Aug. 4, her brother Austin Towle said she had entered hospice and was surrounded by friends and family. She died two days later, closing a public illness narrative that had made her a touchstone for viewers looking for something less curated and more truthful than the usual wellness script.

Towle’s following reflected a broader hunger for honest representations of mortality, especially from young patients whose bodies do not match the stereotypes of severe disease. Her story also exposed the costs of that visibility, including the burden of online harassment for people already living with aggressive cancer and the challenge of finding humane community in spaces built for attention as much as support.