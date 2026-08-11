Syria sentences Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia for war crimes

Syria sentenced Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia, the first conviction against him since his 2024 flight to Russia. The ruling also reached his brother and six aides.

A Syrian court sentenced Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia on Aug. 11, 2026, convicting the ousted president of crimes against humanity and war crimes tied to Syria’s civil war. The ruling marked the first conviction against Assad since he fled to Russia in 2024, and it widened beyond him to include his younger brother, six of his closest aides and former Syrian official Atef Najib.

The judgment carried historic weight because it targeted the man who ruled Syria through the 14-year conflict that left about half a million people dead. Assad fled Damascus to Moscow with his family after his regime was overthrown in December 2024, and he is now in Moscow. The in absentia sentence means the court moved ahead without his presence, underscoring the gap between legal accountability inside Syria and any realistic path to enforcing punishment abroad.

Reuters said the court sentenced Assad over killings and torture, while also handing death sentences to six of his closest aides. AP and NPR reported that Assad’s younger brother was sentenced alongside him, extending the ruling into the president’s inner circle. Al Jazeera identified Atef Najib among those sentenced, showing that the case reached beyond the former head of state to a broader network of officials tied to wartime abuses.

The case has quickly become a test of Syria’s transitional justice efforts. For the country’s new authorities, the verdict is a signal that wartime atrocities will be pursued through the courts rather than left only to political settlements or exile. For victims and their families, it is the clearest formal judgment yet against the man associated with the war’s deadliest years, even as Assad remains out of reach in Moscow.

France 24 said the conflict left about half a million people dead, a toll that gives the ruling its most stark context. The sentence does not bring Assad back to Syria, but it places a judicial finding of responsibility on record for crimes that shaped the country’s collapse and the long search for accountability that followed.