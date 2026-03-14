T-Hub and JETRO Announce Deep-Tech Startup Partnership

T-Hub and JETRO have announced a partnership to boost collaboration between Indian and Japanese deep-tech startups, aiming to accelerate innovation and cross-border growth.

T-Hub, India’s leading innovation and startup incubator, and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) have announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen collaboration between deep-tech startups in India and Japan. This initiative marks a significant step in fostering cross-border innovation, technology exchange, and investment between two of Asia’s most dynamic startup ecosystems.

Expanding Deep-Tech Collaboration

The partnership between T-Hub and JETRO aims to create new opportunities for deep-tech startups—companies rooted in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, and biotechnology. According to the announcement, the collaboration is expected to facilitate mutual access to resources, mentorship, and market entry support for startups in both countries, thereby accelerating their growth and innovation potential.

T-Hub, based in Hyderabad, has supported over 2,000 startups and facilitated more than $1.2 billion in funding across its portfolio.

JETRO, a government-affiliated organization, promotes trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world, with a focus on supporting India-Japan business collaboration.

This partnership will enhance bilateral programs, including joint accelerators, business immersion, and networking events, paving the way for startups to access new markets and advanced technologies.

Strategic Goals and Program Highlights

The collaboration focuses on several key objectives:

Cross-border Market Access: Indian startups will gain entry to Japan’s mature technology market, while Japanese startups can leverage India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

Indian startups will gain entry to Japan’s mature technology market, while Japanese startups can leverage India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. Investment and Funding: The partnership is expected to unlock new investment channels, connecting startups to venture capital and corporate partners in both countries.

The partnership is expected to unlock new investment channels, connecting startups to venture capital and corporate partners in both countries. Mentorship and Knowledge Exchange: Founders will benefit from expert guidance, technical mentorship, and exposure to best practices in product development and business scaling.

JETRO’s initiatives are aligned with the Japanese government’s policies to boost startup innovation and international partnerships. T-Hub’s existing programs have already demonstrated strong results in supporting Indian deep-tech startups in sectors ranging from healthcare to advanced manufacturing.

Innovation Ecosystems: India and Japan

India and Japan have both emerged as significant players in the global innovation landscape. India’s deep-tech sector is witnessing rapid growth, with startups raising record amounts of capital and contributing to areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, and biotechnology. Japan, meanwhile, is recognized for its strength in robotics, automotive technology, and precision manufacturing.

A recent innovation index ranked India among the top countries in Asia for startup activity and research output.

JETRO’s data shows increasing interest from Japanese investors in India’s technology sector, reflecting a trend of deeper bilateral economic engagement.

Looking Ahead

As global technology competition intensifies, partnerships such as the one between T-Hub and JETRO are seen as critical in maintaining a competitive edge and driving sustainable growth. The collaboration is poised to benefit not only startups and investors but also the broader innovation ecosystems in both countries.

With a growing focus on deep-tech and international cooperation, this partnership could serve as a model for other countries seeking to harness the power of cross-border startup collaboration.