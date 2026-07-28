T-Mobile outage disrupts service for thousands across the United States

More than 64,000 T-Mobile customers reported outages by 5 p.m. ET, and some phones were stuck in SOS mode as the carrier said teams were working the issue.

T-Mobile service disruptions rippled across the U.S. as 11Alive put outage reports above 64,000 by 5 p.m. ET, and some phones were stuck in SOS mode. The failure hit the functions many customers now depend on a single wireless line to handle: calls and texts, banking and payment apps, navigation, two-factor authentication, delivery work and emergency contact.

Downdetector began filling with complaints around 4:00 p.m. ET, Fox 5 Atlanta said, and USA Today reported more than 61,000 users had filed issues in the previous 24 hours. Reuters said thousands of T-Mobile users were affected nationwide, while The New York Post put the count at more than 62,000 customer reports. The complaint volume showed how quickly a carrier interruption can move from a technical problem to a national consumer story.

Users on Downdetector described a familiar symptom of a broader cellular failure: phones in SOS mode and no ability to receive service. T-Mobile said its teams were actively working the reports of technical challenges, but NBC Chicago said the carrier had not added more detail at the time. The company did not immediately explain whether the disruption stemmed from network equipment, software, routing, maintenance or another cause.

The outage also exposed how narrow the margin can be when wireless service becomes the only connection for work and daily life. A dead mobile network can interrupt ride-hailing, delay travel updates, block mobile payments and leave people unable to reach family members. It can also complicate emergency calls if a device cannot connect to the carrier’s network.

T-Mobile’s own support materials point customers to Wi-Fi Calling, which lets a T-Mobile phone number call or text over Wi-Fi and is intended to extend coverage when cellular service is weak or unavailable. The carrier also maintains separate pages for 911 emergency service and for adjustments and refunds, giving customers a place to seek billing corrections after service problems. In county public-safety alerts, residents have also been urged to use Wi-Fi Calling if they are connected to Wi-Fi and, if possible, to place 911 calls from a landline or another wireless carrier.

Reuters also documented a separate T-Mobile outage on Feb. 14, 2023, underscoring how each major disruption quickly becomes a test of network reliability and customer trust.