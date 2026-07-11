Taco Bell pulls fresh ingredients amid cyclospora outbreak investigation

Taco Bell locations pulled lettuce, guacamole and other fresh items as Michigan counted 1,562 cyclosporiasis cases and 44 hospitalizations, with no source identified.

Several Taco Bell locations temporarily removed lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cilantro-onion blend from menus as public health officials investigated a cyclospora outbreak linked to produce. The changes were seen at some stores in Michigan and other states, underscoring how quickly a fast-food chain can move when fresh ingredients are suspected.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services last updated its count on July 9, saying the state had 1,562 reported cyclosporiasis cases and 44 hospitalizations. Officials said the largest increase was in Southeast Michigan, and that the outbreak source had not been identified.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the cyclospora parasite. Michigan officials said outbreaks in the United States have often been linked to contaminated fresh produce, especially during summer, when ingredients move through multiple hands before reaching restaurants and are harder to trace than packaged foods. As of July 5, state officials said no specific produce grower, supplier or produce type had been identified as the source.

That uncertainty leaves open the central question now facing Taco Bell and its suppliers: whether the problem is confined to one grower or distributor, or whether it points to a broader weakness in the produce chain that can affect several menu items at once. Lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and the cilantro-onion mix all depend on fresh handling and fast turnover, which makes a precautionary pullback a common first defense while investigators sort out the source.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it monitors cyclosporiasis year-round with state and federal partners to detect outbreaks tied to a common food source in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration said its outbreak-investigation teams are actively tracking foodborne illness cases. Michigan officials advised people with sudden, ongoing diarrhea to contact a health care provider, a reminder that the immediate public health response is still centered on tracing the ingredients before more cases appear.