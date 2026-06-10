Taiwan fires HIMARS on west coast in China defense drill

Taiwan rolled out HIMARS on its west coast for the first time, showing how fast-moving rocket units could fire and vanish before a Chinese counterstrike.

Taiwan fired its new mobile HIMARS rocket system in a live-fire exercise in Taichung, using the drill to show how its forces intend to survive the opening hours of a Chinese attack. The exercise marked the first time Taiwan fired the precision weapon on the island’s west coast, after testing it last year off the east coast.

The point of the drill was mobility. Taiwan described the tactic as “shoot-and-scoot,” a doctrine built around firing accurately and moving before an adversary can hit back. That approach has taken on new urgency as Chinese warplanes and warships operate almost daily around the island, keeping the threat of escalation close and constant.

AI-generated illustration

HIMARS has become one of the most closely watched battlefield systems in the world because of its use in Ukraine, where rapid repositioning has been central to surviving counter-battery fire. Taiwan is drawing that lesson into its own defense planning, betting that a smaller force can complicate a stronger opponent’s attack by dispersing launchers, changing positions quickly and making targets harder to fix.

The Taichung firing was also a public signal. It showed Taiwan trying to harden its defenses with weapons that fit a modern asymmetric strategy rather than a static one. Instead of relying on symbolic deterrence alone, the island is leaning into systems backed by U.S. weapons that can strike from different parts of Taiwan and then disappear before they can be struck back.

Source: cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublishing.com

That shift carries clear strategic weight. China still views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under control. Against that pressure, Taiwan’s military is putting more emphasis on survivability, speed and precision, hoping to make any invasion plan costlier, slower and far less predictable.

U.S. Army photo via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Taipei, the message from Taichung was plain: Taiwan is studying the war in Ukraine closely and adapting its defenses for a future in which surviving the first strikes may matter as much as delivering them.