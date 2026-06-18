Taiwan says Kenya barred delegates from Nairobi oceans conference under China pressure

Taiwan said Kenya revoked visas and detained its delegates at a major ocean forum, turning a blue-economy summit into a test of China’s reach.

Taiwan said Kenya blocked its delegates from entering a high-level oceans conference in Mombasa after pressure from China, turning an event meant to advance marine policy into another clash over Taiwan’s place in the world. The dispute unfolded at the 11th Our Ocean Conference, the first ever held on African soil, where governments, NGOs, international groups, academics and private-sector organizations gathered under the theme, “Our Ocean, Our Heritage, Our Future.”

The conference ran from June 16 to 18 in the Kenyan port city and was designed to push ocean policy from talk to delivery, with a focus on marine protected areas, sustainable blue economies, climate change, maritime security, sustainable fisheries and marine pollution. Organizers say the Our Ocean Conference has generated more than 2,900 commitments worth about $169 billion since 2014, making Taiwan’s exclusion especially consequential at a forum that is meant to shape practical global action.

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Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council said visas issued to Taiwanese scientists were revoked at the last minute. Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the scholars’ passports and mobile phones were confiscated, they were held for more than 20 hours and then deported. Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said pressure on countries over Taiwan’s access to international events had become “the new normal,” while Taiwan’s ministry accused China of acting like a “gangster” in its efforts to squeeze Taipei out of international space.

Kenya defended its position by saying it recognizes only one China and does not treat Taiwan as a separate sovereign entity in its diplomatic or border-control framework. Kenyan officials said Taiwan passports are not valid under Kenyan entry rules and reiterated support for the One-China policy. Bloomberg reported that Taiwan threatened to retaliate after the exclusion and the detention of a delegate, raising the prospect of diplomatic fallout beyond the conference halls.

The episode underscored how China-Taiwan rivalry now reaches into forums that are supposed to be technical and cooperative rather than overtly political. For Taiwan, being shut out of ocean governance discussions means losing a seat at the table on issues that affect fisheries, shipping, conservation and climate resilience across the region and beyond. For host countries like Kenya, the episode shows the pressure to balance ties with Beijing against the promise of open international dialogue.