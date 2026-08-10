Taiwan slows mobile internet in war games to test resilience

Taiwan throttled mobile internet across central Taiwan for the first time during war games, testing whether civilians and responders can function offline.

Taiwan slowed mobile internet across a large swathe of central Taiwan for the first time on Monday during its annual war games, testing how the island would cope if communications degraded in a crisis. The same exercise included a simulated Chinese air landing assault on the strategically vital Penghu Islands, putting civil resilience alongside battlefield readiness.

By deliberately throttling mobile service, authorities were testing more than signal strength. The drill examined whether government command and control, public alerting, digital coordination and emergency responders could still function if networks became sluggish or unreliable under attack. In a real crisis, slower connections can delay evacuation orders, complicate rescue work and deepen confusion in the information space before the military fight is decided.

The exercise also reflected the pressure Taiwan has faced for years as China increases military, diplomatic and economic coercion. Taipei has answered with regular drills, civil-defense training and a tighter focus on infrastructure resilience, treating communications as part of national defense rather than a separate civilian utility. Publicly simulating degraded internet access sent a clear message that preparation now has to cover the systems people use every day, not just the weapons on parade.

That broader approach matters because modern conflict can strain a society long before it reaches the front line. If mobile networks slow or fail, households, agencies and businesses are left with less bandwidth and less certainty at the same time that they need timely information most. Taiwan’s move turned that risk into a live test, showing how a democratic society might try to keep functioning under a partial digital blackout.