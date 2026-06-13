Talarico courts San Antonio voters with teacher-themed Senate ad

James Talarico is using Spurs nostalgia and his San Antonio teaching past to sell crossover appeal in a Senate race already flooded with attack ads.

James Talarico is betting that a teacher’s résumé and Spurs nostalgia can do what blunt partisan appeals often cannot in Texas: make a Democrat look familiar, local and less threatening to suburban voters. His new ad, “One Team,” is built around teamwork language and his own San Antonio classroom past, and it is set to air in San Antonio during the NBA Finals, when Spurs identity still carries outsized weight.

The spot is part of Talarico’s 2026 U.S. Senate campaign and reflects a deliberate effort to borrow shared cultural symbols rather than campaign in hard partisan code. Talarico’s campaign says he grew up in Round Rock, earned a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in education policy from Harvard University, then taught middle school language arts at a public school in San Antonio before entering politics. He taught for two years at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School on the West Side, an experience that shaped both his policy priorities and his political rise.

Talarico, who has served in the Texas House of Representatives since 2018, is now the Democratic nominee in the Texas Senate race. His campaign has leaned heavily into the idea that he is powered by small-dollar donors and rejects corporate PAC money, a contrast that has become central to how he presents himself to voters beyond the Democratic base.

Photo by Tara Winstead

The media buy also arrives in a race that is already expensive and increasingly hostile. Talarico’s first general-election TV buy was reported at $800,000, while his campaign said he had raised more than $20 million for the cycle, including more than $7.4 million in the first six weeks of 2026. At the same time, Talarico and his Republican opponents have been trading attacks, with Ken Paxton among the figures drawing the campaign’s fire.

The Spurs theme has also been reinforced by a burst of online attention. Talarico was recently seen cheering for the Spurs at an East Austin bar during the NBA Finals, prompting social-media chatter around a so-called “Talarico blessing” that gave his campaign a pop-culture boost outside normal political channels.

Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Still, the contest has shown how hard it is for any Democratic candidate to control the frame in Texas for long. A Trump-aligned group launched a separate six-figure anti-Talarico ad campaign using AI-generated content, a sign that his opponents are intent on defining him as aggressively as he is trying to define himself. The ad’s cultural shorthand may win attention, but the broader test is whether it can survive the state’s relentless partisan pressure long enough to move actual voters.