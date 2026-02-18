Talarico Raises $2.5M After Unaired Colbert Interview

James Talarico's unaired segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert sparked a wave of political donations, raising $2.5 million despite not making it to broadcast.

James Talarico, a Democratic congressional candidate in Texas, received an unexpected fundraising boost after his interview with Stephen Colbert for The Late Show went unaired by CBS. According to Forbes, the surge generated $2.5 million in campaign donations, bringing national attention to both the candidate and the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Interview With Colbert Cut By CBS

The unaired segment, recorded for an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, was expected to provide Talarico with significant exposure as he campaigns for Texas’s 10th Congressional District. However, CBS opted not to broadcast the interview. Forbes reported that Colbert himself publicly criticized the network’s decision, reportedly calling claims that CBS blocked the interview “crap.” While the reasons behind CBS’s move remain unconfirmed, the controversy quickly became a topic of conversation in political and media circles.

Fundraising Impact Surpasses Expectations

Despite—or perhaps because of—the segment’s absence from television, Talarico’s campaign saw a dramatic spike in support. Forbes noted that within days, his campaign raised $2.5 million in donations, a figure that rivals or surpasses the typical fundraising hauls for many congressional candidates in a similar timeframe. Official Federal Election Commission filings and OpenSecrets fundraising data confirm the sharp increase in contributions following the publicity surrounding the interview controversy.

Within a short period, Talarico’s campaign added $2.5 million in new donations

This total reflects a significant share of his overall fundraising for the cycle

Many contributions came from small-dollar donors energized by the perceived snub

Analysis from Pew Research suggests that viral media events can dramatically shift the fundraising landscape for candidates, especially when supporters perceive unfair treatment or censorship by major institutions.

Colbert’s Response and Public Reaction

Forbes highlighted Colbert’s strong reaction to the network’s decision, with the late-night host publicly denying that CBS intentionally blocked the segment. While specifics of internal CBS decision-making remain unclear, Colbert’s remarks fed further discussion online, fueling a cycle of media attention that amplified Talarico’s profile.

Transparency and Campaign Finance

With the large influx of donations, transparency became a talking point. Interested observers can review the itemized contributions to Talarico’s campaign via official FEC data, which shows the breadth and sources of the support following the interview controversy.

Looking Ahead in Texas’s 10th District

Talarico’s campaign now holds significant momentum as the race for Texas’s 10th Congressional District intensifies. The episode underscores the unpredictable impact of media exposure—whether positive or negative—on political fundraising in the digital age. As campaigns increasingly rely on viral moments and public reaction, Talarico’s experience may serve as a case study for the evolving relationship between the media, fundraising, and politics in 2024 and beyond.