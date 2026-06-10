Taliban disperses women’s rights protest in Herat, one killed

Women protesting dress-code arrests in Herat were dispersed by Taliban forces, with witnesses reporting one death, injuries and dozens detained.

Taliban security forces broke up a women’s rights protest in Herat after morality police detained women accused of violating mandatory dress rules, and witnesses said the confrontation left one person dead, several wounded and dozens arrested. The clash underscored how enforcement of dress requirements has become a tool for restricting women’s movement and public presence in western Afghanistan.

The demonstration began after Taliban morality police took women into custody, then escalated when security forces moved in to disperse the crowd. Witnesses said officials tried to arrest women protesting the dress rules and, in some cases, targeted women who were already fully covered. Unverified video showed armed officials breaking up the protest, with gunshots audible as people ran for cover.

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Taliban officials rejected the account that women had been arrested for failing to observe hijab rules. Herat police spokesperson Sayed Masoud Hosseini said the gathering had created tensions and disturbed public order under the pretext of opposing the Islamic hijab, which he described as a religious obligation. A local religious official quoted by state media also said reports of arrests were untrue and that inspectors were only providing guidance and awareness about hijab.

The incident fit a broader pattern in Herat, where UN officials and rights monitors have documented repeated enforcement against women over dress. On June 8, Georgette Gagnon told the UN Security Council that about 30 women and girls had recently been detained in Herat by Taliban morality police. UNAMA had already recorded earlier cases this year in which inspectors stopped women in the Jebrail area, held them by the roadside and released them only after relatives brought a chador.

Source: static.dw.com

UNAMA also documented similar detentions in Herat and Uruzgan province in 2025, including arrests of women wearing a hijab instead of a burqa in Tirinkot city. Human Rights Watch separately reported in November 2025 that Taliban authorities in Herat had prevented women doctors, patients and healthcare workers from entering hospitals without a burqa.

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The crackdown in Herat carries weight far beyond one protest. Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls, limiting education, employment, sport and daily movement. United Nations human-rights reporting says Afghanistan’s rights situation has deteriorated sharply under Taliban rule, and UN figures released in June 2026 said an estimated 3.8 million girls ages 7 to 18 were out of school. In Herat, a city long seen as one of Afghanistan’s most vibrant, the latest arrests show how quickly even small acts of dissent can trigger detention, intimidation and violence.