Target and Amazon slash LEGO Super Mario prices for Prime Day

Target’s LEGO Super Mario discounts hit $37.79 on the Piranha Plant as Amazon matched select prices, turning Prime Day into a direct retail duel.

Target moved first with fresh LEGO Super Mario markdowns just as Amazon opened Prime Day 2026, and Amazon quickly matched some of the same prices. The overlap has turned a four-day shopping event into a straight price fight over one of retail’s most durable toy brands, with shoppers seeing the same deals at either chain on select sets.

Amazon’s Prime Day runs from June 23 through June 26 and is reserved for Prime members, but the real story is how quickly rivals have responded around it. Target’s LEGO Super Mario category page shows 28 results, including the Super Mario Piranha Plant 71426 at $37.79, Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi 71438 at $103.99, and the Mario Kart Standard Kit 72032 at $15.99. Amazon’s matching strategy blunts the usual advantage of a single retailer’s sale and shows how little room there is this year for one company to own the discount.

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The deepest cuts are not just routine promotions. The Piranha Plant price is being described as the lowest ever seen for the set, while the Bowser Express Train is listed at $83.99. Several of the discounted builds are also nearing retirement, which makes the markdowns more time-sensitive than a typical summer sale. That matters because scarcity can create urgency fast, especially when a set is close to leaving shelves.

The Super Mario line also straddles two different buyer groups, which helps explain why retailers are leaning hard into it. Target labels Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi 71438 as an 18-plus set, and LEGO lists the build at 1,215 pieces as a display model for adults. At the same time, Mario Kart sets and interactive character builds are still aimed at younger buyers, broadening the audience and keeping demand alive across age groups.

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The wider market signal is clear: retailers are using LEGO to compete in real time, not just to clear inventory. When Target drops prices and Amazon matches them almost immediately, the event stops being a one-store promotion and becomes a broader pricing war. For consumers, that can mean genuine savings, especially on sets already near retirement, but it also shows how much of 2026’s deal season is being shaped by manufactured urgency and fast-moving online competition.