Target recalls 211,000 Cat & Jack sandals over choking hazard

Target recalled about 211,000 Cat & Jack sandals after 23 reports of pearls detaching, creating a choking risk that could cause serious injury or death.

Target recalled about 211,000 pairs of Cat & Jack children’s sandals after 23 reports that the decorative pearls on the shoes fell off, creating a choking hazard that could lead to serious injury or death. The tan raffia-strap sandals were sold at Target stores and on Target.com for about $20.

The recall was announced by Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on July 16, 2026. No injuries had been reported in connection with the sandals at the time of the notice, but consumers were told to stop using them immediately, keep them away from children and seek a full refund.

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Target said customers can return the recalled sandals to any Target store or use a prepaid mail label. The affected product was sold from January 2026 through May 2026, and buyers are being directed to identify the Cat & Jack children’s sandals with decorative plastic pearls that can detach from the shoe.

The recall adds to a familiar list of Target children’s product withdrawals in recent years, including CPSC recalls involving toddler boots, baby rompers, swimsuits and pajamas. That pattern puts a spotlight on how quickly small decorative parts can slip through testing and monitoring, and how fast retailers can get them off shelves once complaints start to surface.

Photo by Jonathan Cooper

The CPSC said the sandals were recalled because the decorative pearls can fall off and pose a serious choking risk. For parents, the immediate issue is simple: check any Cat & Jack sandals bought this spring, return the pair if it matches the recalled description and keep the shoes out of reach until the refund is processed.