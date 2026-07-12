Tasmania’s internet-famous elephant seal draws crowds and strict warnings

Neil the 1,000-kilogram seal drew more than 1,000 people to Seven Mile Beach, forcing a traffic plan, a 24/7 guard and 20-metre warnings.

Tasmania’s celebrity elephant seal may have slipped back into the water after weeks on Seven Mile Beach, but the crowds he left behind showed how quickly a wild animal can become a management problem. Authorities said Neil, a southern elephant seal weighing about 1,000 kilograms, had drawn hundreds of people a day to the shore near Hobart, with more than 1,000 visitors on one recent Sunday and more than 100 people gathered at once.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania responded with a traffic management plan and a 24/7 security guard, while the City of Clarence helped manage access in the area. Officials kept telling people to stay at least 20 metres away from Neil, warning that selfies and close contact could increase stress and risk for both the seal and the public. His popularity also complicated the response because his online clips had already pulled in millions of views, including one Instagram video that topped 15 million.

Neil’s behavior was not unusual for a young male southern elephant seal. He was born in October 2020 on the Tasman Peninsula and has returned to the region twice a year ever since, including for a mid-year haul-out and later moulting visits. Dr. Clive McMahon said the animal would likely head toward productive waters in southwest Tasmania to feed on fish and squid after leaving shore, which is typical for seals that come ashore to rest, fast and molt before heading back to sea.

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His fame began almost as soon as he was found. In October 2020, wildlife experts found the 40-kilogram pup on a tidal sandbar and moved him to safety. Dr. Kris Carlyon said the animal would likely have drowned that day without the rescue. Five years later, Neil’s growth into a 1,000-kilogram bull, along with unofficial merchandise, a song and tens of thousands of followers, turned him into one of Tasmania’s biggest wildlife celebrities and a test case for how social media can amplify conservation headaches.

Tasmanian officials have said euthanasia is not part of their management approach, but they have also made clear that repeated crowding could force harsher decisions if public behavior does not improve. For now, Neil’s brief return to sea only pauses the larger question: how to protect a wild seal once the internet decides it is watching.