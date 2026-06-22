Tata Electronics breach exposes files tied to Apple and Tesla

Files tied to Apple and Tesla were exposed after a Tata Electronics cyber incident, as more than 200,000 files surfaced on the dark web.

Tata Electronics’ breach is a supply-chain warning for some of the world’s biggest tech brands. More than 200,000 files, totaling over 630 gigabytes, were posted on the dark web after the company detected a recent cybersecurity incident on some of its systems a few weeks earlier, and the leaked material appeared to include component design and specification documents tied to Apple and Tesla.

Tata Electronics said the incident did not affect operations across its businesses, but the exposure is still sensitive because the company sits deeper inside global manufacturing networks than it did just a few years ago. Founded in 2020 as a greenfield Tata Group venture, it now says it employs more than 75,000 people and operates in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Tata Group, whose broader business spans more than 100 countries, reported revenue of more than $180 billion in 2024-25.

The company’s rise has been closely linked to India’s push to become a larger electronics manufacturing base. In February 2024, Tata Group said Tata Electronics would help build India’s first semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with investment of up to INR 91,000 crore, or about $11 billion, and capacity of up to 50,000 wafers a month. That expansion makes any breach more consequential, especially when customer-linked files are involved.

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Security researchers said the leak was posted by the ransomware group World Leaks. Some file names appeared to reference Apple, including material labeled “com.apple.factorydata,” while an Indian cybersecurity researcher said the trove also appeared to contain emails, event logs spanning several years and passport copies of employees, including foreign nationals. Other reported material included Apple-related component specifications, quality inspection standards and files referencing Tata’s iPhone manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The fallout has already reached Apple’s internal ranks. A source familiar with the matter said Apple was investigating the breach and conducting a full analysis. The same source said Tata Electronics had received a ransom demand related to the incident. Apple and Tesla did not respond publicly, and India’s cyber incident response unit did not immediately comment.

Source: reuters.com

The timing matters for Tata as much as the content. Apple has become one of the company’s most important manufacturing partners in India, a shift that fits Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to make the country a major electronics hub. Tata is also a customer-facing supplier to Tesla, widening the potential blast radius if sensitive design or production files were exposed.

The breach will also revive memories of a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover last year that shut output for six weeks. For Tata-linked industrial businesses, the new incident suggests cyber risk is not a side issue but a direct operational threat, especially as the group expands across factories, chips and export-facing supply chains.