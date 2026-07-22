Tate brothers face 59 UK charges as extradition question looms

Andrew and Tristan Tate were hauled into a Miami court as U.S. judges began weighing whether 59 UK charges can trigger extradition.

Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared in a federal courtroom in Miami after U.S. Marshals arrested them there, opening the fight over whether the brothers can be sent to the United Kingdom to face 59 charges. A U.S. district judge must now decide whether they meet the conditions for extradition, while the brothers remain in federal detention in Florida.

The United Kingdom still has to pursue a formal extradition request, and a U.S. court must test whether the treaty requirements are met, whether the charges are the kind that can support surrender, and whether the defendants can contest the transfer on procedural grounds. Joseph D. McBride, the brothers’ lawyer, said they will fight extradition and maintain their innocence; he also said they should not be extradited for crimes they did not commit.

AI-generated illustration

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service added 38 new charges. Andrew Tate now faces 42 charges, including seven further counts of rape, as well as charges tied to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child. Tristan Tate faces 17 charges, including rape and trafficking offences. The new allegations relate to four further alleged victims and date from 2012 to 2015.

The Miami hearing came after the latest British charges were announced. The Tate brothers hold dual US-UK citizenship. Their appearance in Miami marked the start of proceedings that will determine whether the US will cooperate with Britain’s prosecution, or whether the case will be delayed by appeals, detention issues or objections from the defense.

Source: nbcmiami.com

The brothers also face separate legal exposure in Romania. In March 2024, a Romanian court approved a UK extradition request but barred their handover until the Romanian case was resolved. In February 2024, the brothers traveled from Romania to the United States after Romanian prosecutors lifted a travel ban, while maintaining that the case against them had not been dropped. Romanian proceedings have included allegations of human trafficking, forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women, and, for Andrew Tate, rape.