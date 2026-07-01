Tate Paul seeks restraining order, sole custody from Taylor Frankie Paul

Tate Paul has asked a Utah court for a restraining order and sole custody of Indy, 8, and Ocean, 6, while the reason for his filing remains sealed.

Tate Paul filed for a temporary restraining order in a Utah court on Tuesday, June 30, and also asked to modify the former couple’s divorce and custody agreement. The filing seeks sole custody of the two children he shares with Taylor Frankie Paul, daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 6, but the reason behind the request is sealed in the court documents.

Tate Paul and Taylor Frankie Paul were married from 2016 to 2022, and the latest filing now asks a judge to revisit the terms that govern custody and contact between the former spouses. The underlying allegations are sealed, so the public record does not yet show what prompted the request or what evidence Tate Paul is presenting to support it.

The court now has to decide whether to grant the restraining-order request and whether to change the existing custody arrangement. Without a public version of the filing, the specific claims behind the petition remain out of view.

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The new action comes amid a separate custody and protective-order fight involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. A Utah judge issued mutual protective orders on April 30, 2026, requiring Paul and Mortensen to stay 100 feet away from each other for three years. On June 1, 2026, a Salt Lake City judge also allowed Paul unsupervised overnight visitation with her son Ever after earlier supervised restrictions were lifted.

Taylor Frankie Paul voluntarily checked into a rehab facility on her doctor’s recommendation and has since left the facility. Her wider public controversies include the 2023 soft swinging scandal and a 2023 domestic-assault-related case, and ABC pulled the planned Bachelorette season tied to her after the backlash.