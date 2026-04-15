Tavion Banks Declares for NBA Draft After Iowa, Tennessee Stints

Tavion Banks, who played at both Iowa and Tennessee, has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while still exploring a possible fifth year in college basketball.

Tavion Banks, a standout guard with experience at both Iowa and Tennessee, officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft this week, according to reports from 247Sports and Rocky Top Insider. While entering his name into the draft pool, Banks is also keeping his options open for a potential fifth year in college basketball, pending eligibility decisions.

Dual-Program Journey

Banks’ declaration comes after a collegiate career that saw him contribute at two major programs. He began his NCAA run at Tennessee, where he made an impression with his athleticism and skill set. According to Rocky Top Insider, Banks’ time with the Volunteers provided an early showcase for his professional aspirations. He later transferred to Iowa, where his performance further bolstered his reputation as a dynamic two-way player.

Played for Tennessee before transferring to Iowa

before transferring to Eligible to declare for the NBA Draft under NCAA transfer and eligibility guidelines

Part of a growing group of athletes with multi-program careers, as tracked by the NCAA transfer database

Draft Declaration and Future Options

247Sports reported that Banks has entered his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, a step allowed for players who wish to test professional waters while retaining the option to return to college if not signed by an NBA team. The move reflects a common strategy among top prospects seeking feedback from NBA scouts and executives before making a final decision.

Notably, Banks is also pursuing the possibility of a fifth collegiate season, which could be granted if he receives an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. This would allow him to further develop his game and potentially raise his draft stock, a path taken by several upperclassmen in recent years.

Impact at Iowa and Statistical Profile

During his time at Iowa, Banks contributed to the team's efforts in the highly competitive Big Ten Conference. While specific 2023-24 season statistics for Banks are not provided in the initial reports, the Hawkeyes' program is known for developing NBA-caliber talent and producing players with strong fundamentals and versatility. Readers can explore the full Iowa team stats for further context on the program's recent performance.

Banks’ journey illustrates the increasing mobility of student-athletes across NCAA programs and the flexibility provided by current eligibility rules. The list of players who have suited up for multiple schools has grown in recent years, reflecting broader changes in college basketball’s landscape.

Next Steps and NBA Outlook

As Banks enters the NBA Draft process, he will be eligible to participate in workouts, the Draft Combine, and team interviews. His decision to maintain his college eligibility keeps his options open, depending on feedback from professional scouts and the potential for improved draft positioning with an additional year in college. The precise outcome will rest on both his performance during the pre-draft process and the NCAA’s ruling on his eligibility status.

Looking Ahead

With his dual-program experience and professional aspirations, Tavion Banks represents a growing trend in college basketball: athletes charting flexible paths to the next level. Whether he remains in the NBA Draft or returns for a fifth season, his journey will be closely watched by both Iowa and Tennessee fans, as well as NBA talent evaluators. For ongoing updates, readers can track NCAA men's basketball standings and draft-related news as the offseason progresses.