Taylor Decker Parts Ways With Lions After Decade

After ten seasons anchoring Detroit's offensive line, Taylor Decker and the Lions have agreed to a release, ending one of the franchise's longest tenures.

Taylor Decker, the long-time left tackle for the Detroit Lions, has been granted his release after ten seasons with the team, marking the end of an era for both the player and the franchise. The news, first reported by ProFootballRumors.com and later confirmed by ESPN and FOX Sports, underscores a significant transition for one of the NFL’s most stable offensive lines in recent years.

Decker's Departure: How It Unfolded

According to ESPN and FOX Sports, Decker personally requested his release from the team. The Lions, who had relied on Decker as a cornerstone of their offensive line since selecting him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, agreed to honor his request, making him a free agent for the upcoming season. While the team has not yet released an official statement detailing the reasoning behind Decker’s decision, reports from all three outlets confirm that the move was initiated by the player and not driven solely by the club’s front office.

Decker’s Impact in Detroit

Decker’s tenure with the Lions has been one of remarkable consistency and durability. Over ten seasons, he started all but a handful of games, quickly becoming a leader on and off the field. His ability to protect the quarterback’s blind side was instrumental in the Lions’ recent offensive resurgence, including their playoff push in the 2023 season. Detroit’s offensive line, anchored by Decker, ranked among the league’s top units in run and pass blocking metrics over multiple years.

Decker played more than 120 games for the Lions

He started every game he was healthy, missing few due to injury

He was part of the Lions’ first playoff win in three decades during the 2023 season

His leadership was frequently cited as a key factor in developing younger players and stabilizing the line through multiple coaching changes and quarterback transitions. As highlighted by the Detroit Lions Franchise Encyclopedia, few players in team history have matched Decker’s longevity and impact at a single position.

What’s Next for Decker and the Lions?

With Decker’s release, the Lions will need to address a sizable gap at left tackle. The team’s options include promoting a backup, seeking outside help via free agency, or targeting the position in the draft. Detroit has enjoyed relative stability on the offensive line for much of the past decade, making this transition more significant.

For Decker, the open market presents new opportunities. His track record of durability and high-level play makes him an attractive option for teams seeking an experienced left tackle. As noted in multiple reports, Decker’s next destination is still unknown, but interest is expected to be strong given the premium placed on reliable offensive linemen.

Legacy and Context

This move comes at a time when the Lions are seeking to build on recent success, including their deep playoff run and revitalized offense. Decker’s departure marks the end of one of the most stable eras for the Lions’ line, and his contributions will be measured not only in games played, but in the team culture he helped create.

While neither Decker nor the Lions have issued detailed public comments as of press time, the consensus across FOX Sports, ESPN, and ProFootballRumors.com is that the separation was amicable and respectful, reflecting Decker’s professionalism and the team’s appreciation for his service.

Looking Ahead

As the Lions chart their future and Decker evaluates his next move, both parties will be closely watched in the coming months. For Detroit, the challenge will be maintaining their offensive momentum without one of their most reliable protectors. For Decker, free agency offers a chance to bring veteran leadership and skill to a new contender.

The end of Taylor Decker’s stint in Detroit is more than a roster move—it’s a turning point for a franchise and a player whose careers have been deeply intertwined for a decade.