Taylor Farms denies link to Taco Bell cyclospora outbreak

Taylor Farms said its branded salads and kits do not use the iceberg lettuce tied to Taco Bell’s Cyclospora outbreak. Public-health trackers listed 1,645 confirmed illnesses across five states.

Taylor Farms said none of its branded salads or kits contain the iceberg lettuce linked to the Taco Bell Cyclospora outbreak, as federal investigators continued tracing illnesses through the produce supply chain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell to a multistate outbreak and kept a dedicated July 2026 investigation page alongside a separate map showing where people got sick.

The outbreak was tied to Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. Tracking data cited in the investigation put the toll at nearly 7,000 people possibly sickened, including 1,645 confirmed cases and more than 5,100 still under investigation.

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Cyclospora infections are easy to miss unless doctors order the right test. Routine ova-and-parasite stool exams do not reliably detect the parasite, so a special stain must be requested, and some patients need more than one stool sample collected on different days because they may not shed enough oocysts at first.

The Food and Drug Administration had been examining multiple produce items, including lettuce, and asked Taco Bell for the source of the lettuce used in the affected items. That kind of tracing is especially difficult once ingredients are washed, chopped and shipped through layered restaurant and retail channels, where one contaminated item can be divided into thousands of servings before illness is recognized.

Photo by Yusuf Çelik

Taylor Farms’ name has surfaced in prior food-safety scrutiny, including a 2013 Cyclospora outbreak linked to salad mix. Its statement in the Taco Bell outbreak shows the pressure on large produce suppliers to distinguish branded products from ingredients moving through separate supply chains, even as investigators work backward from sick patients to a single source.