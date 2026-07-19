Taylor Farms expands iceberg lettuce recall to 27 states after outbreak

Taylor Farms widened its iceberg lettuce recall to 27 states after federal officials tied the product to a cyclospora outbreak that can cause severe diarrhea.

Taylor Farms expanded its iceberg lettuce recall to 27 states after the product was linked to a cyclospora outbreak that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. The lettuce was sourced from central Mexico and distributed in the United States from June 29 through July 16, 2026.

The implicated products were marketed under several brands, and some had been shipped as recently as Thursday before the recall announcement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially treated the problem as a five-state investigation of cyclospora illnesses tied to iceberg lettuce.

Cyclospora is a parasitic infection that can trigger diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms, including explosive diarrhea. Illnesses spread far beyond the original five-state cluster, with case counts nearing 7,000 and more than 600 infections in a multistate outbreak tied to bagged salads.

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Taylor Fresh Foods said in a July 17 statement that no other products were affected and that no Taylor Farms-branded salads or kits were part of the recall. The company also said its branded salads or kits did not contain the implicated iceberg lettuce.

Walmart removed lettuce linked to the cyclospora outbreak.

Photo by Valeria Boltneva

The FDA posted an investigation page for the July 2026 iceberg lettuce outbreak, and Taylor Farms posted its own recall information online as the recall widened.