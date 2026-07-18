Taylor Farms recalls iceberg lettuce after cyclosporiasis outbreak link

Taylor Farms is removing iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after federal investigators linked shredded lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants to a multistate cyclospora outbreak.

Taylor Farms said it was voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico after the FDA linked the product to Cyclospora, the parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness. Federal investigators identified shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms and sold at some Taco Bell restaurants as a potential source of the contamination, putting the outbreak squarely inside a fast-moving restaurant and distribution chain.

The traceback did not stop at one restaurant. Federal officials worked with Michigan investigators to narrow the outbreak to iceberg lettuce, and that product may also have gone to other vendors. Wendy’s and Chipotle said they were not affected, a sign that the investigation was still sorting through which buyers received which lots and how far the lettuce moved after it left the field and the processing line.

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The outbreak tally reached nearly 7,000 possible illnesses nationwide, including 1,645 confirmed cases and more than 5,100 still under investigation. The scale matters because cyclosporiasis can linger in the food system before it is recognized, and once leafy greens are shredded, bagged and sent through multiple distributors, a single contaminated lot can reach many kitchens before anyone links the illnesses back to the source.

Photo by Doğan Alpaslan Demir

That is why recalls in produce outbreaks unfold in stages. Taylor Farms maintains recall information on its website so buyers and distributors can match products against their inventory, while the FDA keeps a standing page for foodborne-illness investigations as it and state officials piece together the source. The pattern is not new: the CDC investigated a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to McDonald’s salads in 2018, underscoring how often leafy greens remain difficult to contain once they are chopped, packed and widely distributed.