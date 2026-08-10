Taylor Farms recalls jalapeño products over possible Salmonella risk

Taylor Fresh Foods pulled jalapeño products nationwide after a Coast Citrus recall tied the peppers to possible salmonella contamination.

Taylor Fresh Foods pulled finished products made with jalapeños from grocery stores across the United States after Coast Citrus Distributors voluntarily recalled fresh jalapeños over potential Salmonella contamination. Shoppers should not eat any recalled jalapeño product, and should check Taylor Farms’ recall page before returning or discarding items.

The company said in a press release dated Aug. 9 from Salinas, Calif., that Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms to watch for include fever, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting and dehydration, especially if illness is severe or persistent.

Federal regulators have already widened the scope beyond a single ingredient lot. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is tracking the matter on an outbreak investigation page titled “Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Jalapeño (August 2026),” and its recall alert page covers Taylor Fresh Foods products made with jalapeño peppers. Food Poison Journal said the U.S. Department of Agriculture named 18 grocery store products made with the outbreak jalapeños, 14 of them coming out of four Taylor Farms plants, and later reported that Taylor Farms had recalled 20 grocery store items made with the outbreak jalapeños.

The recall’s reach shows how quickly one fresh ingredient can ripple through the national food supply. Taylor Farms’ own recall page and related retail notices point to grocery-store products rather than just bulk peppers, and the same ingredient has already triggered separate action at Albertsons Companies, which recalled four items containing jalapeños supplied by Taylor Farms. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service also issued a public health alert for various meat and poultry products containing FDA-regulated jalapeños that had been recalled over possible Salmonella contamination.

That web of notices matters because jalapeños are a common ingredient in prepared foods sold under multiple store brands. When a contaminated pepper source enters the supply chain, the recall can spread from produce bins to packaged foods and refrigerated case items, forcing grocers to pull product lines that may look unrelated on the shelf but share the same ingredient upstream.