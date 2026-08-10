Taylor Farms recalls salsa and guacamole over salmonella risk

Taylor Fresh Foods pulled salsa and guacamole made with jalapeños after a Coast Citrus ingredient recall. Kroger sold some of the affected prepared foods.

Taylor Fresh Foods recalled finished products containing jalapeños Aug. 9 after Coast Citrus Distributors voluntarily recalled fresh jalapeños over potential Salmonella contamination. The recall chain reaches prepared foods, including salsa and guacamole, and more than a dozen items sold at Kroger grocery stores were among the affected products.

Taylor Fresh Foods warned that Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The August recall followed a separate Taylor Farms food-safety problem in July. On July 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted an alert for Taylor Fresh Foods iceberg lettuce from central Mexico because of a possible health risk, and the FDA outbreak page listed a 15-state Cyclospora investigation tied to iceberg lettuce. Taylor Farms also kept a recall information page and a Cyclospora information hub online.

For households, the practical step is to check any Taylor Farms salsa, guacamole, or other jalapeño-containing prepared food in the refrigerator against the recall information before eating it. Kroger shoppers can also use the store’s recall alerts to verify whether a purchase is included.