Taylor Lautner and Wife Announce First Child on the Way

Actor Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay have revealed they are expecting their first child, marking a new chapter for the couple.

Taylor Lautner, best known for his role in the 'Twilight' saga, and his wife, Tay Lautner, have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The news, shared on March 26, 2026, marks an exciting milestone for the couple, who married in 2022 and have been open about their life together on social media.

The Announcement

The couple's pregnancy was first reported by TMZ, which stated that both Taylors—who share the same first name—are preparing for parenthood. The announcement also sparked conversation about the unique possibilities for their baby’s name, given the shared "Taylor" moniker. People added that the couple has teased their fans with hints about potential baby names, though no final decision has been revealed.

Background on the Lautners

Taylor Lautner rose to international fame with his portrayal of Jacob Black in the Twilight film series. Since then, he has appeared in various television and film projects, while also building a significant fan base. His wife, Tay Lautner (née Dome), is a registered nurse and mental health advocate. The pair wed in November 2022, embracing their shared name as a lighthearted aspect of their relationship, often referring to themselves as "the Taylors." Their playful dynamic has been a highlight for fans following their journey together.

Growing Family and Parenthood Trends

The Lautners join a growing number of American couples welcoming their first child. According to the CDC’s FastStats on Births, there were over 3.6 million births in the United States in 2022, reflecting ongoing trends in family growth. Recent analysis from the Pew Research Center indicates that the average age for first-time parents has been gradually rising, with many couples choosing to start families later as they establish careers and relationships.

The CDC notes ongoing shifts in birth rates and parental demographics.

Statista reports that the average age for first-time mothers in the U.S. is now over 27 years .

. The Social Security Administration provides annual rankings of popular baby names, which may interest the couple as they choose a name for their child.

Possible Baby Names

The shared first name has led fans and media to speculate about what name the couple might choose for their child. While playful suggestions have circulated online, the Lautners have yet to make any official announcements. The SSA’s popular baby names database could offer inspiration as the couple explores their options.

Looking Ahead

As Taylor and Tay Lautner prepare to welcome their first child, their journey is likely to be followed closely by fans and media alike. Their experience reflects broader trends in U.S. parenthood, with couples increasingly sharing their milestones with the public and engaging with communities online. For those interested in family and parenting trends, resources like Statista’s parenthood statistics and the CDC’s data on pregnancy health provide further context on what expectant parents can anticipate.

While the couple has not yet shared further details, their announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. As more information becomes available, fans can expect continued updates from the Lautners themselves and the wider entertainment media.