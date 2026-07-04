Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reported married in New York City ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married at Madison Square Garden in a two-day celebration with more than 1,000 guests and Adam Sandler as officiant.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married in New York City on Friday in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden that drew one of the year’s most watched celebrity crowds. Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, a detail confirmed by Swift’s representative, and the event unfolded as a two-day celebration at the arena with more than 1,000 guests expected.

The wedding placed one of pop music’s biggest stars and one of the NFL’s most visible players at the center of a spectacle that merged stadium-scale fandom with tabloid fascination. The setting alone underscored the reach of the pairing: Madison Square Garden, a venue usually tied to concerts and major sports events, became the stage for a private ceremony that played out under intense public attention in New York City.

The couple kept the wedding party unusually lean. They did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, and Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, served as best man while Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, was her man of honor. The guest list reflected the range of the couple’s orbit, with Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Abby Wambach, Chris Jones and Cooper Kupp among those expected.

Swift and Kelce first announced their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025, after roughly two years of dating. Their relationship began in 2023 after Kelce attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Kansas City, turning a chance concert appearance into a romance that quickly became one of the most followed stories in American entertainment. Ed Kelce later said the proposal took place about two weeks before the public announcement, adding another layer to a relationship that has drawn sustained attention well beyond music and football.