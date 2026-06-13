Taylor Swift cheers Knicks comeback, Pope Leo XIV visits Sagrada Família

Taylor Swift watched the Knicks erase a 29-point deficit in Game 4, while Pope Leo XIV blessed Sagrada Família’s Tower of Jesus Christ in Barcelona.

Taylor Swift was in the crowd at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, rallying from 29 points down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4. OG Anunoby sealed it with a tip-in and 1.2 seconds left, sending New York to a 3-1 series lead and turning a celebrity-heavy night into one of the most dramatic Finals finishes ever.

Swift’s presence on June 11 added another layer of pop-culture glare to a game already built for replay. She was linked to Knicks-themed shirts and a postgame celebration with the Haim sisters, Alana Haim and Este Haim, as the Garden crowd watched the Knicks erase a deficit that seemed out of reach. The result was more than a viral sports moment: it was a reminder of how the league’s biggest stage now doubles as a cultural crossroads, where an NBA Finals comeback can compete with the attention once reserved for political or economic turning points.

The same week carried another image of spectacle on a global scale. In Barcelona, Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at the Sagrada Família on June 10 and blessed the Tower of Jesus Christ, the latest milestone in the basilica’s long construction. The blessing marked a step toward making the Antoni Gaudí landmark the world’s tallest church, a symbolic achievement that coincided with the 100th anniversary of Gaudí’s death. Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended, and about 120,000 people were reported to have gathered for the ceremony.

Photo by Benoit Dujardin

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert F. Prevost, was elected on May 8, 2025, becoming the first American pope, and the Barcelona visit placed that historic distinction in a very public setting. Reuters reported that the Mass formed part of his apostolic journey to Spain, tying a modern papacy to one of Europe’s most famous unfinished monuments.

Taken together, the Knicks’ comeback, Swift’s courtside visibility and the Vatican ceremony in Barcelona underscore how a single news cycle can stretch from sports theater to religious history. That same global calendar now points toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will be the first to feature 48 teams, the biggest edition in the tournament’s history.