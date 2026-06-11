Taylor Swift, Michael J. Fox among stars at Knicks-Spurs Finals Game 4

Taylor Swift, Michael J. Fox and a packed celebrity row turned Game 4 at Madison Square Garden into a national stage for the Knicks’ Finals run.

Madison Square Garden looked less like a basketball arena than a referendum on New York’s place in American culture. Taylor Swift sat courtside, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan were in the house, and the celebrity roll call also included Timothée Chalamet, Adam Sandler, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan as the sold-out building framed Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks entered Wednesday night, June 10, leading the San Antonio Spurs 2-1 and trying to push the series to 3-1. The Spurs, who won Game 3 115-111 and handed New York its first loss in 46 days, were aiming to tie the best-of-seven matchup at 2-2 in front of an ABC national audience at 8:30 p.m. ET.

That kind of attention has become part of the story of the Knicks’ return to the Finals. New York was back in the championship round for the first time since 1999, still searching for its first NBA title in 53 years, and every game at the Garden has turned into a larger civic event, where basketball, entertainment and city identity collapse into one high-profile spectacle.

The stakes on the floor matched the scene in the seats. The 2026 Finals opened on June 3, and the first three games all went to the road team, a rarity that had happened only once before in league history, in the 1993 Suns-Bulls Finals. The pattern gave Game 4 extra weight, with New York trying to seize control and San Antonio trying to reset the series before it shifted again.

Swift’s presence underscored how far the Knicks’ run has traveled beyond sport. She reportedly crossed from Los Angeles after performing at the world premiere of Toy Story 5 on Tuesday night, then landed on courtside at Madison Square Garden for a game that had become appointment viewing well beyond the basketball audience.

For the NBA, the night was another reminder that the Finals can still function as a national prestige event when New York is in the center of it. For the Knicks, the sold-out building and the camera-ready crowd made the message plain: this is no longer just a playoff run, but a stage where the league’s reach and the city’s self-image reinforce each other in real time.