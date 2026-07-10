Taylor Swift reimburses New York City for wedding security costs

Taylor Swift paid New York City more than $160,000 for wedding security and street control, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. The bill covered dozens of NYPD officers near Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift had already paid New York City more than $160,000 for the police, traffic control and street-closure response tied to her Madison Square Garden wedding festivities, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday. The permit was finalized just days before the event and covered the city’s response around Madison Square Garden, including New York Police Department deployments.

The operation reached beyond the arena itself. The wedding required street-closure and traffic-management permits, and the NYPD sent dozens of officers to manage the surrounding area. Before the festivities, the department announced multiday street closures that affected pedestrian and vehicular traffic near Madison Square Garden, along with limited access to Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station. The wedding drew more than 1,000 guests, turning a private celebration into a public-security assignment in one of the city’s busiest transit corridors.

The payment answers one immediate bill, but it also sharpens the public-cost question that follows major private events in New York: when a celebrity uses a city block, a transit hub or a stadium district as part of the venue, who pays for the policing and traffic burden? In this case, the city attached the costs to the permit, and Mamdani said Swift had covered the amount already. Before the wedding, the security operation had been likened to the scale of a presidential visit, not a typical entertainment event.

Mamdani placed the episode inside a crowded civic calendar, saying New York was already moving through a summer packed with major events, including the New York Knicks’ first championship in 53 years, the FIFA World Cup and the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. That made the Swift wedding more than a celebrity spectacle. It became another test of whether New York can consistently recover public costs when private events demand public streets, public transit restrictions and a heavy police presence.