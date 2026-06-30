Taylor Swift returns to Madison Square Garden for wedding celebrations

Madison Square Garden once gave a 12-year-old Taylor Swift a halftime stage; now it is set for a wedding weekend with 1,100 guests and NDAs.

Madison Square Garden is set to become the stage for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations, with a rehearsal dinner Thursday and a larger gathering Friday, and invitees receiving non-disclosure agreements along with electronic invitations. About 1,100 people are expected for the Friday event.

Swift’s tie to the Garden began in 2003, when she was 12 or 13 and performed during halftime of a Knicks Kids Talent Competition, singing the unreleased original song Lucky You. She later told TIME that the appearance gave her a “sparkly, magical opinion” of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, and she shouted, “I love you, New York!” to the crowd that day.

Swift played Madison Square Garden on the Fearless Tour in 2009 and the Speak Now World Tour in 2011, then joined Ed Sheeran there in 2013 for Everything Has Changed. By the time she reached her 30th birthday in 2019, she had performed in five iHeartRadio Jingle Ball events at the Garden, including a birthday show in front of more than 20,000 fans, where Elvis Duran surprised her with a giant three-tier cake decorated with her cats.

Swift sat courtside there for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, wearing a blue Stevie Knicks T-shirt and drawing cheers when she appeared on the video board. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he had not been invited and had not been in touch with Swift, then joked that he would listen to Only the Young at home.