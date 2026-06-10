Taylor Swift surprises Toy Story 5 premiere with song and duet

Taylor Swift turned the Toy Story 5 premiere into a pop crossover, singing her new soundtrack song and dueting with Randy Newman. The stunt gave Pixar a headline moment before the June 19 release.

Taylor Swift turned the Dolby Theatre premiere of Toy Story 5 in Los Angeles into a pop-music event, arriving in a full-length gown, sitting at a piano and performing “I Knew It, I Knew You,” the song she wrote for the film’s soundtrack. She then brought Randy Newman onstage for a duet of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” linking her current stadium-scale fame to the musical identity that helped define the franchise.

The appearance did more than entertain the room. It pushed Pixar’s sequel into a broader entertainment conversation, where a surprise from Swift can move beyond fan service and into full-scale marketing. She did not take the standard step-and-repeat walk, but she did pose for a large cast photo with Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack and other voice actors, turning the premiere into a carefully amplified moment built on nostalgia, rarity and the reach of pop fandom.

Swift had released “I Knew It, I Knew You” on June 4 and described writing it as “a musical departure and coming home at the same time.” That idea fit the night’s tone, as one of the world’s biggest music stars attached her name to one of Disney and Pixar’s most durable franchises just as the studio begins its final push toward the June 19, 2026 theatrical release.

Toy Story 5 is the first main installment in the series since Toy Story 4 in 2019, and the first main film in the franchise without involvement from co-creator John Lasseter. Pixar says the film opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026, with the central theme of “Toy meets Tech,” while Disney describes Lilypad, a brand-new tablet voiced by Greta Lee, as a disruptive presence in Bonnie’s life. Andrew Stanton directed the film with Kenna Harris as co-director.

The nostalgia ran through every part of the evening. Swift was eager to meet Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, and even asked them to autograph her VHS. By pairing a franchise built on childhood memory with a star who commands enormous cultural attention, Pixar turned a premiere into a larger statement about how modern movie launches are built: not just on trailers and billboards, but on the gravitational pull of celebrity itself.