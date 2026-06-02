Taylor Swift Returns to Country for Toy Story 5 Song

Taylor Swift returns to country music with a new track, 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' for the upcoming Toy Story 5, drawing inspiration from the film’s characters.

Taylor Swift is set to revisit her country music roots with the release of a new song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You', for the highly anticipated animated film Toy Story 5. As reported by Rolling Stone, the song is inspired by one of the film’s key character arcs, marking a notable return to the genre that first propelled Swift to stardom.

Taylor Swift’s Country Comeback

The announcement signals a significant milestone in Swift’s career, as she reconnects with country music after years of exploring pop, indie, and alternative sounds. Swift’s early works, including her debut self-titled album and the multi-platinum Fearless, established her as a dominant force in country music, earning her RIAA certifications and multiple CMA Awards. Her country roots remain a significant aspect of her musical identity, despite her successful crossover into other genres.

Swift’s country albums have garnered top positions on the Billboard charts

She is one of the few artists to win both pop and country categories at the GRAMMY Awards

New Song for Toy Story 5

'I Knew It, I Knew You' is crafted specifically for Toy Story 5, with Rolling Stone noting that the song draws from the journey of a central character in the film. While details about the plot and the character’s development remain under wraps, the song is expected to play a pivotal role in the movie’s emotional landscape, continuing the tradition of memorable music within the Toy Story franchise.

Toy Story’s legacy of acclaimed soundtracks includes Oscar-winning tracks such as “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “We Belong Together.” Swift’s involvement marks the first time she has contributed original music to the franchise, potentially positioning 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for recognition at major awards ceremonies. Fans and industry observers will be watching to see if the song earns a nomination at the Academy Awards for Best Original Song, a category where Toy Story has previously found success.

Industry Impact and Anticipation

The collaboration underscores Swift’s enduring influence in the music and entertainment industries. According to recent analysis in the IFPI Global Music Report, Swift continues to shape global music trends and bridge genres, with her return to country poised to attract both longtime fans and new listeners. The soundtrack for Toy Story 5, as tracked by Soundtrack.Net, is already generating buzz, with Swift’s contribution expected to be a highlight.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled for release in 2026

Swift’s last country-focused release was nearly a decade ago

The song’s theme is closely linked to a character’s personal growth

Looking Ahead

As excitement builds for both the film and the new song, Swift’s involvement is likely to broaden Toy Story 5’s appeal beyond its traditional audience. Music industry insiders anticipate strong radio and streaming performance for 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' which could bolster both the movie’s commercial prospects and Swift’s ongoing legacy as one of the most versatile artists of her generation.

For more on Swift’s chart history and accolades, readers can explore her official Billboard chart records and RIAA certifications. Details about the Toy Story 5 soundtrack and its impact will continue to unfold as the film’s release approaches.