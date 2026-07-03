Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donate $1 million to food banks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's $1 million gift can buy at least 10 million meals, yet food banks say demand keeps rising.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave $1 million to Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Reading, Pennsylvania, one of 20 charities receiving a combined $26 million from the couple. The money is aimed at Berks and Schuylkill counties, where Helping Harvest is already facing record food distribution levels this year.

Every $1 provides at least 10 meals, according to Feeding America. That puts the Swift-Kelce gift at a minimum of 10 million meals.

The couple’s donation will provide 2 million meals across Harvesters’ 27-county service area in Kansas City. Summer remains a difficult stretch because school meals disappear when classes end and families are still squeezed by grocery, gasoline and utility costs.

In New York, visits to soup kitchens and food pantries remain high. More than 2.4 million New Yorkers will need food this summer, and higher food costs and federal funding cuts are straining the city’s pantry system. Pantry visits have risen 82% since 2019 and food prices are up 25% over the same period, while more than 700 food pantries are trying to serve more people with less support.