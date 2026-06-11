Taylor Swift watches Knicks complete record 29-point Finals comeback

Taylor Swift watched the Knicks erase a 29-point deficit, as OG Anunoby's putback sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

Taylor Swift’s courtside appearance at Madison Square Garden gave Game 4 of the NBA Finals a pop-culture charge, but the night’s lasting image was still basketball history. The New York Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs, the largest comeback in Finals history, and moved within one win of their first championship since 1973.

Taylor Swift was among the marquee names in the building as the Finals rematch between New York and San Antonio, a repeat of the 1999 matchup, became as much a celebrity event as a title game. Forbes has identified Swift as a billionaire and ranked her No. 23 on its 2026 America’s Richest Self-Made Women list, a detail that only sharpened the attention around her appearance at a venue already central to New York sports and entertainment culture.

The Knicks made the celebrity row matter on the floor. OG Anunoby scored 33 points and delivered the game-winning putback with 1.2 seconds left, capping a furious rally that had seemed impossible after the Spurs set a Finals record with 14 three-pointers in the first half. Jalen Brunson added 36 points, five rebounds and seven assists, carrying New York through the stretch that turned a rout into a statement win.

The broader Finals stage amplified the spectacle. Game 3 drew 23.8 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, the largest audience for an NBA Finals Game 3 since 1998, underscoring how marquee games now function as shared entertainment events well beyond the court. The winner of the series will also become the eighth different franchise to capture an NBA title in the last eight seasons, the longest such run in league history.

Celebrity interest around the playoffs had already become a storyline of its own, with names such as Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, Derek Jeter, Larry David, Jay-Z, Eli Manning, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Imperioli, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Jimmy Johnson, William Wesley, Robert Kraft, Danhausen, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe cycling through the arena. Game 2 also drew Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Manu Ginobili, Allan Houston, David Robinson, Ben Stiller and Chris Tucker, while 1999’s celebrity row at Madison Square Garden featured Ben Stiller, the late John F. Kennedy Jr., Tiger Woods, Adam Sandler and Spike Lee. With talk already swirling about Madison Square Garden as a possible wedding location for Swift and Travis Kelce, the Finals have become a rare place where championship basketball, tabloid fascination and social media spectacle all share the same spotlight.