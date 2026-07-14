Tchouaméni says France ready for Spain’s defensive test in World Cup semifinal

Tchouaméni said France were ready for Spain’s wall of a defense as Yamal and Mbappé set up a semifinal that carried revenge, record pressure and finals stakes.

Aurélien Tchouaméni said France were ready for the defensive examination Spain brought into their World Cup semifinal, a meeting in Arlington, Texas, that paired two European powers with a place in the final at stake. The match at Dallas Stadium on July 14, 2026, also put Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal on opposite sides in a duel FIFA framed as a clash between two of the world’s best talents.

Spain arrived with the sharper defensive numbers. FIFA said Luis de la Fuente’s side had conceded only one goal in the tournament and had gone five consecutive matches without allowing a goal, a run that began to define their path through the knockout rounds. They reached the semifinal after a 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarterfinals, adding another layer of momentum before facing France.

AI-generated illustration

Yamal matched that confidence with a pointed message of his own. He said Spain did not fear France and added, “if someone has to be afraid, it should be them.” The Barcelona forward also called the semifinal the biggest match of his career so far, a striking admission from a player who has already become central to Spain’s attack at just 18.

France, meanwhile, came in chasing a third consecutive World Cup final. Didier Deschamps’ team has leaned on experience and physical midfield control, and Reuters reported that Tchouaméni was expected to start in the middle against Spain, with Bradley Barcola also recalled to the attack. Tchouaméni’s role mattered because France needed a midfielder able to disrupt Spain’s rhythm while also helping release Mbappé into space.

Photo by Omar Ramadan

The matchup carried history as well as form. Spain had beaten France in their two most recent meetings, first 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinal and then 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semifinal in 2025. That record gave the contest a clear edge of revenge for France, but it also reinforced Spain’s growing confidence against elite opposition.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For all the noise around Mbappé and Yamal, the numbers pointed to the central question of the night: whether France could break down a Spain side that had turned defensive control into its defining strength, and whether Yamal could keep forcing opponents to plan around him as if he were already a fully formed star.