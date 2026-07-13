TCS builds 8,900 AI engineers, seeks acquisitions to drive growth

TCS will assign up to 8,900 engineers to client sites as AI work shifts from model-building to deployment inside corporate systems.

Tata Consultancy Services said it is building a team of up to 8,900 forward-deployed engineers, a pool that would amount to about 1% to 1.5% of its workforce based on its end-June headcount of 584,519. The move, disclosed on July 12, came as India’s biggest software services company also said it is actively looking for AI-related acquisitions to expand beyond organic growth.

The staffing plan captures the labor model now emerging around enterprise AI. Rather than selling models alone, TCS wants engineers who sit close to customers, connect multiple AI systems, move data safely and adapt software to internal workflows. Chief Executive K. Krithivasan said the company still sees a place for large services partners because clients need help operationalizing AI inside complex legacy environments, not just buying access to the latest model.

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That bet matters because the market is already pressuring traditional outsourcing economics. Investors have worried that AI could cut demand for large engineering teams, shorten project cycles and weaken pricing. TCS is arguing the opposite: as automation spreads, implementation becomes more valuable, and firms that can stitch AI into real business processes will capture more of the spend.

The company’s latest numbers suggest it still has momentum to fund that pivot. In its first quarter of fiscal 2027, TCS reported revenue of $7.624 billion and annualized AI revenue of $2.6 billion, up 13.6% sequentially. It also signed net-new AI-led business transformation work, including an $800 million mega deal with SKF and a partnership with ServiceNow. TCS said it spent about $1 billion a year on talent development and making AI available internally, a sign that the shift is as much about retraining labor as buying technology.

Photo by Christina Morillo

The acquisition strategy is also becoming more aggressive. Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said TCS is looking for deals that can strengthen its strategic position in AI, data security and cybersecurity, a notable change for a company that historically relied mainly on internal expansion. Late-2025 reports said TCS bought ListEngage, a U.S.-based Salesforce partner, for about $72.8 million, an early signal that it was already using M&A to deepen its cloud and AI offering.

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The company has been building the rest of the stack around that ambition. It announced an India-first Oracle AI Data Platform Lab and Center of Excellence in Kolkata in June 2026, and in November 2025 TPG committed $1 billion to accelerate HyperVault, TCS’s AI data center business, which it says is targeting capacity above 1 GW. With more than 580 AI-centered business engagements in Q4 FY25 and over 150 specialized agentic AI solutions by fiscal year-end, TCS is trying to turn AI into a services market measured less by code written and more by how many clients it can rewire.