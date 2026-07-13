TCS wins ABB network operations contract in expanded partnership

ABB handed TCS a multi-year network contract that moves the Indian IT giant into managing the industrial group’s global digital backbone with AI.

Tata Consultancy Services won a multi-million, multi-year contract from ABB to run the Swiss-Swedish industrial group’s global network operations under an AI-driven service model. The work pushes TCS beyond managing infrastructure and applications and into the core digital plumbing of ABB’s worldwide operations.

The July 13 announcement extends a relationship that TCS said has reached a 20-year milestone. Under ABB’s Future Network Model program, TCS will design, integrate and operate the company’s global network ecosystem, with service integration and management, a global network operations center, advanced security capabilities and modernized LAN, WAN and software-defined WAN systems folded into one framework.

AI-generated illustration

ABB is trying to replace fragmented network environments with a centrally managed digital infrastructure, and the contract is built around that shift. TCS said the model will deliver a secure, standardized digital foundation for ABB’s network operations, while using AI to improve efficiency across the company’s global footprint. ABB Group CIO Alec Joannou called the model “an important milestone in reinforcing the company’s digital foundation and building an ecosystem that is resilient and secure.”

The latest deal builds on a series of earlier steps. In November 2025, TCS said it was expanding an 18-year partnership with ABB to implement AI-driven IT operations and create a unified digital foundation. In March 2026, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding covering IT infrastructure and applications, digital and industrial AI initiatives, data centers and emerging technologies. TCS has also previously worked with ABB on SAP and other enterprise systems, including consolidating multiple accounting software systems into a single SAP platform.

Photo by Brett Sayles

The partnership matters because it shows how large industrial companies are outsourcing more of their digital backbone to long-term IT partners rather than treating network management as a back-office utility. ABB, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange, has framed its 2025 reporting around strategy, performance, governance and value creation across worldwide operations, while its 2026 investor materials highlighted resilient demand for electrification and automation. TCS, meanwhile, said in its FY26 results that annualized AI revenue surpassed US$2.3 billion, underscoring how central AI-led managed services have become to its growth strategy.

Veera.sj via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For ABB, the contract hands a foundational layer of operations to a single partner under a service model built for global scale. For TCS, it deepens an industrial relationship that has steadily moved from traditional IT support toward AI-enabled control of enterprise infrastructure.