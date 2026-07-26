Team Spoon wins WNBA All-Star Game, Jonquel Jones named MVP

Jonquel Jones powered Team Spoon past Team Coop 129-122 and added a rare All-Star MVP to her trophy case as Chicago set a new attendance mark.

Jonquel Jones delivered 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as Team Spoon beat Team Coop 129-122 before a record crowd of 19,783 at Chicago’s United Center. The performance earned Jones All-Star MVP and reinforced her status as the league’s most decorated big-game force, with a resume that now includes MVPs in the regular season, the WNBA Finals, the Commissioner’s Cup and the All-Star Game.

The game sat at the center of the WNBA’s 30th All-Star celebration, a weekend that put Chicago back in the spotlight for the second time. The league opened the festivities with an orange carpet on Thursday, July 23, followed by practice on Thursday, July 24, then moved the skills events to McCormick Place and the game itself to the United Center. Chicago last hosted the All-Star Game in 2022 at Wintrust Arena, but this year’s main event was built around a larger stage and a bigger audience.

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Jones was the cleanest headline act on the floor, but Caitlin Clark remained the gravitational pull around the event. Coverage around the game also pointed to Clark and other stars helping drive the outcome, a reminder that the league’s national hierarchy is now shaped by both elite production and the visibility that follows certain names into every arena. Jones produced the most complete box score of the night, while Clark’s presence continued to frame the event as a must-watch showcase.

The attendance number mattered beyond one night in Chicago. The WNBA promoted 19,783 as a new All-Star Game attendance record, topping the previous mark of 16,407. The league had already been moving at record pace entering All-Star weekend, and its regular season attendance reached 2.43 million fans. The 2024 All-Star Game in Phoenix had drawn 3.44 million viewers on ABC, up from the previous TV record of 1.44 million in 2003, and this weekend kept that upward arc in view.

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Tyla was set as the halftime performer, adding another pop-culture layer to a weekend built to showcase the league’s biggest names. By the final buzzer, Jones had the clearest individual case for the night, Clark had again helped draw the spotlight, and the WNBA had another attendance record to pair with its expanding national reach.