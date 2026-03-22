Team USA displayed dominance over NFL stars like Tom Brady and Joe Burrow at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, highlighting the sport’s growing appeal and competitive edge.

Team USA showcased its flag football prowess with a commanding victory over a star-studded roster of former and current NFL greats, including Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, in the highly anticipated Fanatics Flag Football Classic held Friday night. The event, which brought together some of the most decorated names in professional football, highlighted both the competitive spirit of Team USA and the enduring skills of NFL veterans, even as they faced off in a new format.

Team USA’s Commanding Performance

According to CBS Sports, the outcome was never in doubt as Team USA asserted early control, ultimately defeating the NFL All-Stars by a comfortable margin. The American squad, built from the nation’s top flag football talent, demonstrated speed, precision, and sharp execution on both sides of the ball—a performance that underscores the rapid growth and competitive depth of flag football in the United States.

Team USA’s offense consistently found gaps in the NFL stars’ defense, racking up multiple touchdowns on quick drives.

The defense held firm, intercepting passes and forcing turnovers that kept the NFL legends from mounting a comeback.

Tom Brady’s Flag Football Return

While Team USA’s win was decisive, the event also shone a spotlight on Tom Brady, who made his return to competitive football after his storied NFL retirement. As the New York Post highlighted, Brady “proved he can still sling it,” delivering accurate throws and demonstrating sharp decision-making reminiscent of his NFL career. He connected with fellow NFL stars, including Joe Burrow, on several impressive plays, drawing cheers from the crowd and showing flashes of the brilliance that defined his two-decade run in the league.

Brady’s participation underscored his enduring athleticism and popularity, even as Team USA’s younger squad routinely beat the All-Stars to the end zone. The New York Post noted that, "Brady's arm strength and competitive fire were on full display," even as his team struggled to match Team USA’s tempo and tactics.

Star Power Meets Flag Football’s Next Generation

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic also featured current NFL stars such as Joe Burrow, who joined Brady in attempting to rally the All-Star offense. However, CBS Sports reported that Team USA’s speed and flag-specific skills created matchup problems for the NFL veterans, many of whom were playing under flag football rules for the first time.

Team USA’s players, accustomed to the nuances of the non-contact game, executed complex plays and quick lateral passes that kept the All-Stars on their heels.

Defensively, Team USA capitalized on the tighter spaces and faster pace, snagging several interceptions and flag pulls that halted drives.

Implications for Flag Football’s Growth

The event, widely covered by outlets including the New York Post and CBS Sports, served as a showcase for the sport’s rising popularity and growing talent pool. With flag football increasingly viewed as a platform for both recreational and elite competition—including a potential Olympic debut—Team USA’s performance sent a strong message about the sport’s future in America.

Beyond the final score, the Classic fostered cross-generational respect and provided a stage for NFL icons to interact with the next wave of football talent. The blend of celebrity and elite flag football skill drew nationwide attention, providing a boost to the sport’s visibility and underscoring its appeal to both traditional football fans and new audiences.

Looking Ahead

As the Fanatics Flag Football Classic continues to generate headlines, analysts point to Team USA’s victory as a sign of the sport’s evolution. The event highlighted not only Tom Brady’s ageless talent but also the technical and athletic demands of modern flag football. As interest in the game grows, future matchups between NFL legends and top flag football talent promise to further elevate the sport on the national stage.