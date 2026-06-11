Teardown shows Trump Mobile T1 is nearly identical to HTC phone

A teardown of Trump Mobile’s $499 T1 found it was almost identical to HTC’s 2024 U24 Pro, undercutting the brand’s “Made in the USA” pitch.

A teardown of Trump Mobile’s T1 phone, using a scanner, microscope and hands-on disassembly, pointed to a device that looks almost indistinguishable from HTC’s U24 Pro. The finding cuts straight to the tension at the center of Trump Mobile’s pitch: a political brand selling American identity first, while its hardware claims remain murky.

Trump Mobile introduced the T1 as a $499 gold-colored handset and wrapped it in language meant to suggest domestic pride and technical distinction. The company first leaned on “Made in the USA” framing, then shifted to softer wording such as “shaped by American innovation” and “designed with American values in mind” after scrutiny over where the device was actually built. That change matters because the phone was marketed alongside the 47 Plan, priced at $47.45 per month, as part of a broader Trump-branded wireless push that also includes roadside assistance and telehealth access.

The hardware comparison raises sharper doubts. HTC’s U24 Pro, a 2024 phone from Taiwan, emerged as the closest match identified in the analysis of the T1, from the overall design to the internal layout visible in teardown work. For buyers drawn in by the promise of a distinct American-made product, the resemblance suggests branding may have outpaced manufacturing reality.

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Those questions have already spilled into politics and consumer protection. In January 2026, Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Robert Garcia asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Trump Mobile over possible deceptive practices, including advertising claims and delay tactics tied to phone preorders. Warren’s office said lawmakers were seeking answers about “false advertising and deceptive practices” and about how the FTC intended to address potential consumer protection violations.

The scrutiny lands in a wider pattern of delay and frustration around the Trump family’s mobile venture, which was announced in June 2025. Customers waited months for the phone, while questions grew over refunds, shipping and whether the device would arrive at all. The teardown now gives those concerns a concrete hardware dimension: the T1 does not appear to be a fresh American-built phone so much as a familiar Taiwanese design wearing a politically charged label.