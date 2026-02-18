Delhi's AI expo draws global tech billionaires while Prime Minister Modi advances India's leadership goals in the south.

Delhi played host to a star-studded assembly of tech billionaires and industry pioneers this week, as the city’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) expo drew international attention. The event comes at a pivotal moment for India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi working to cement the nation’s leadership in AI both domestically and across the Global South.

Global Tech Figures Arrive for Major AI Showcase

The Guardian reported that several high-profile tech executives, including familiar Silicon Valley names, arrived in Delhi to participate in the expo. Their presence underscores India’s growing influence in the AI sector and highlights the country’s appeal as a burgeoning technology hub. The expo featured demonstrations of the latest AI applications, from healthcare and education solutions to advanced manufacturing and autonomous systems.

India’s AI market is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, according to Statista’s most recent data.

More than 150 companies, including major Indian startups and multinational corporations, showcased innovations at the event.

Modi’s Push for AI Leadership

As the expo unfolded in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi intensified efforts to position India as a global AI leader, particularly in the southern states. According to The Guardian, Modi’s administration has prioritized AI strategy as a central pillar of economic development and digital transformation.

India’s official AI initiatives include significant investments in research, workforce training, and AI-driven public sector projects. The government’s Atal Innovation Mission and partnerships with private enterprises are aimed at accelerating adoption and fostering innovation ecosystems across the country.

South India’s Role in the AI Race

While Delhi hosted the expo, much of the AI sector’s growth is concentrated in southern cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. These regions have become magnets for talent and foreign investment, with several multinational firms establishing research centers and innovation labs. Modi’s efforts to “jostle to lead in south,” as described by The Guardian, reflect the competitive landscape among India’s states to attract AI-driven opportunities and government support.

Recent analysis from the NASSCOM India AI Report 2023 highlights that southern India accounts for over 40% of the country’s AI startups and a significant share of AI research output.

International Collaboration and Future Outlook

The influx of international tech leaders at the Delhi expo signals deeper cross-border collaboration in AI research and development. India’s open approach to global partnerships is seen as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, investment, and the development of ethical AI frameworks.

India is an active participant in the OECD AI Policy Observatory, aligning its strategies with international best practices.

The Indian government has committed to integrating AI solutions into public services, from smart governance to healthcare and education, aiming to bridge social and economic gaps.

Conclusion

The convergence of global tech leaders in Delhi and Prime Minister Modi’s parallel campaign to boost AI leadership in the south reflect India’s ambitions to shape the future of artificial intelligence. As the sector continues to expand, India’s ability to nurture innovation, attract investment, and guide ethical AI development will be closely watched by industry and policymakers worldwide.