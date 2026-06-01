S&P 500 Gains on Tech Surge as Oil Prices Climb

The S&P 500 opened June with gains led by tech giants, while surging oil prices weighed on energy-sensitive sectors and the Dow Jones.

The S&P 500 kicked off June on a strong note, buoyed by major technology stocks, even as a sharp surge in oil prices placed pressure on other parts of the market and dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower.

Tech Stocks Drive S&P 500 Gains

According to CNBC, the S&P 500 advanced at the start of the month as investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and technology remained robust. Notably, Nvidia continued to fuel optimism, reflecting the sector's outperformance relative to the broader market. The persistent rally in technology shares helped the S&P 500 edge higher, overcoming headwinds that challenged other sectors.

The S&P 500 was lifted primarily by large-cap tech names, many of which have benefited from the ongoing AI boom.

Momentum in technology is underscored by strong earnings and revenue forecasts for the sector, outpacing much of the rest of the index.

Energy and Industrial Sectors Feel Oil Price Pressure

While technology surged, other market segments struggled under the weight of rising energy costs. CNBC reported that oil prices climbed above $97 per barrel, a significant jump that sent ripples through energy-sensitive industries and contributed to weakness in the Dow Jones.

Live data from CME Group showed West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures pushing higher, intensifying concerns over input costs for manufacturers, airlines, and consumer goods companies.

Such an oil spike typically pressures profit margins in transportation and industrial sectors, which are heavily represented in the Dow.

Divergence Across Major Indices

The contrasting performance of the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones highlights the market’s current sector rotation. While the S&P 500’s sector breakdown shows its heavy reliance on technology, the Dow’s concentration in industrials and consumer staples left it more vulnerable to the oil shock. CNBC noted the Dow slipped even as tech-heavy indices held firm or rose.

Inflation and Consumer Impact

The surge in oil prices is also likely to impact inflation readings going forward. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy costs play a significant role in consumer price indices, and further increases could complicate the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting efforts.

Looking Ahead: Tech Momentum vs. Economic Headwinds

As June unfolds, investors will be watching to see whether technology’s strength can continue to offset pressures from higher energy prices and potential inflation. The market’s bifurcation suggests that, while optimism around AI and tech persists, broader economic headwinds remain a concern for other sectors.

For ongoing updates and a deeper dive into the numbers, readers can explore S&P 500 index data, crude oil futures quotes, and Nvidia’s latest stock performance.

The coming weeks will test whether tech can keep leading markets higher, or if rising costs will ultimately weigh more broadly on corporate profits and investor sentiment.