TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 returns to San Francisco with 200 sessions

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 will pack 200-plus sessions into San Francisco, drawing 10,000-plus founders, VCs and operators as the speaker roster keeps growing.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 will bring more than 200 sessions across six stages to San Francisco from October 13 to 15, with the Disrupt Stage set aside for the conference’s biggest-picture technology conversations. TechCrunch says 250-plus tech leaders will lead the program, underscoring how much weight the event places on the voices that help shape startup capital, product strategy and the next round of industry debate.

The conference is scheduled as an in-person event at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, USA, and EventBrowse lists the run time as October 13 at 8:00 a.m. to October 15 at 6:00 p.m. PDT. TechCrunch’s call for content says the Audience Choice Program will give selected speakers a chance to lead a roundtable or breakout session for 10,000-plus founders, VCs, operators and tech aficionados, a mix that points to a crowd made up as much of decision-makers as of spectators.

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Source: techcrunch.com

That audience matters because the speaker list still reads as a work in progress. TechCrunch’s speakers page names Nikhil Chandhok, Circle’s chief product and technology officer, and Arvind Jain, founder and chief executive of Glean, as featured speakers. Their presence puts payments infrastructure and AI search on the same stage as the broader startup agenda, a pairing that reflects how closely money, tooling and software distribution now move together in Silicon Valley.

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TechCrunch describes Disrupt 2026 as an innovation hub for every stage of a startup journey, and the agenda page says the conference is using the Disrupt Stage to showcase the most expansive conversations while more programming is added. That setup gives the event a national policy edge as much as a conference one: the people filling these rooms are not just pitching products, they are positioning themselves to influence how labor, infrastructure, and the rules around emerging technologies are debated in the year ahead.